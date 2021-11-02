Julio Mungia Marin Sr., age 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 25, 2021. He was born on Dec. 20, 1938, raised in Yorktown, TX and was a resident of Porland, TX since 1972.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved fishing, hunting and loved spending time at his ranch in Freer, TX. He was a hardworking man, providing for his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Enrique and Julianna Mugia Mrin; his infant son, Rene Marin; sisters, Juanita Marin Sepeda, Felicita Marin Sagala, brothers, Daniel Marin Sr., Enrique Marin Jr., Elias Marin Sr., Jose Marin, Pedro Marin.
He is survived by his living wife of 60 years, Andrea Silvas Marin; four children, Julia Marin-Longoria (Arnold Longoria), Albert Marin, Julio Marin Jr. (Patricia) George Marin Sr. (Carol Felan); six grandchildren, Jessica Perez, George Marin Jr., Elizabeth Marin, Steven Marin, Makayla Marin, Kassandra Marin; and seven great grandchildren.
Graveside ceremony services were held on Sept. 29, 2021, at the San Luis Cemetery in Yorktown, TX.
Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home in Yorktown, Texas.