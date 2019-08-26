Kathy Ann Simons, 67, of Taft, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Mrs. Simons was born June 19, 1952, in Sinton to John August and Betty Lou (Harper) Syma. She was a teacher and worked for Education Service Center in Corpus Christi for 26 years. She was a lifelong resident of Taft.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Simons of Taft; daughter, Eileen of Taft; and one grandchild.
Burial will follow at a later date.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
