Our beloved mother and wife, Kay Atkins (83), passed away suddenly on May 12. Although she’s gone from this world, her memory lives on through all the people she loved.
Her husband, Jimmy Atkins, will remember 64 years of marriage, sharing many happy experiences and supporting each other throughout life’s ups and downs.
Her children, Deborah (Joe) Murphy, Thad (Brenda) Atkins, and Wendy (Ward) Atkins-Sayre, will remember her through the welcoming home that she created for us, the wonderful family traditions that she nourished, and the millions of other ways that she showed her love through her cooking, baking, sewing, and crafting. She was active in our schools, sports, and clubs, sent us care packages, and supported us in every way that she knew. She laughed with us, cried with us, and always seemed to know what to say when we needed her.
Her grandchildren, James (Davina) Murphy, Glenn Sayre, Owen Sayre, Jeremy (Amy) Davis, CoLee (Giovanni) Reyes, Jordan (Ashley) Davis, and Erica Davis and all the great grandchildren who came into her life will remember the thousands of cookies that she baked for and with them, the handmade costumes and pajamas, reading books with her, and making a mess with craft projects.
She was such a voracious reader that the local library and used bookstore could hardly keep up with her. She loved to garden and to sit outside listening to the birds while sipping a glass of wine. She was a friend to all animals, but especially her cats. She gave much of her time over the years volunteering to work elections, actively participating in the Friends of the Library and the Garden Club, and supporting her church. Later in life, she found a love of travel, both in the U.S. and abroad.
Born in Runge, Texas to Willard and Flora Lee Kuhne, she also briefly lived in San Antonio while attending business school, Roswell, New Mexico after marrying Jimmy and being stationed there in the Air Force, and Corpus Christi. She lived most of her life in Portland, Texas, where she made our family home. We can’t imagine a world without her, but we’re so grateful that she passed away peacefully.
Services will take place at First United Methodist Church, Portland, Texas (4545 Wildcat Dr.) on May 31 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her honor to the Bell/Whittington Library (mail or hand deliver memorial donations to: Bell/Whittington Library, Attn: Ginny Moses, 2400 Memorial Parkway, Portland, TX 78374). www.winsteadsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrsted to Winstead's Funeral Home