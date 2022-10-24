Kenneth “KG” McKamey, Jr. passed away peacefully with family in Portland, Texas on October 20th. Kenneth was born on November 23, 1942 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Hattie Bell and Kenneth McKamey, Sr.
Kenneth earned a master’s degree in agricultural engineering from Cornell University in 1966, and served in the U.S. army as a First Lieutenant at Fort Hood during the Vietnam War. Upon his father’s death, Kenneth took over the family farm in 1968 as a fourth generation cotton farmer. Kenneth was an inventive and creative engineer and leader in the farming industry. He was always searching for better designs in farming and ginning equipment. Many commercial designs in tractors and cotton gins are based upon Kenneth’s innovations. When Kenneth’s son Jeff joined him on the farm, they began tinkering and improving their work with computerized innovations.
Kenneth was an avid snow and water skier. He took great joy in teaching and coaching his friends, children, and grandchildren in improving their technique. He always had at least one dog by his side, including his beloved service dog Scout.
McKamey married his high school sweetheart, Lynn Bamesberger McKamey, in 1967. He is survived by Lynn, his children Corinne McKamey (Max Chang), Jeff McKamey (Katherine McKamey), Kara McKamey (Nick Murray); and grandchildren Caitlin Tosto (Mark Tosto), Andrew McKamey, Annabell Murray, Greta Murray, Myles Chang and Hattie Chang; sister Martha Decou (Charles Decou), and nieces Diane Decou and Susan Lamb (John Lamb).
The family would like to thank Dr. Jerome Lee-Sang, Mary Lopez Adame, Shelli Shanti, and Dr. Harlan Burhan for their loving care of Kenneth.
A small graveside service was held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or your favorite charity.
