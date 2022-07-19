Sinton – Kenneth Ray Mick, 95, of Sinton, Texas passed away July 17, 2022. He was born on January 22, 1927 in St. Paul, Texas to Leona Berthold and Edward Mick. Kenneth was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army and received the Freedom award. He enjoyed farming, cooking, loved to deer hunt and raised 4 amazing children. He worked in the oil field and pipelines for Occidental Petroleum for 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Leona and Edward Mick; brothers: Henry Mick and Edward Mick Jr.; sisters: Nora Lee Horton and Ruby Whittington.
Kenneth is survived by his wife: Frances Dean Mick from Sinton, Texas; sons: Gerald Mick (Helen) from Alvin, Texas, Mike Mick (Peggy) from Brenham, Texas; daughters: Judy Mick from Calallen, Texas, Barbara Korczynski (Kenny) from Spring Branch, Texas; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. Holy Rosary will be recited the same evening at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday July 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic church in Sinton, Texas. Burial will follow at Sinton Cemetery.