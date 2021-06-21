It is with great sadness that the family of Kwamin “Russo” Nobbie announces his sudden passing on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the young age of 42.
Russo was born in Boston but raised locally in the Gregory-Portland area. He worked various jobs in the refinery and oilfield industry throughout his life.
He was a dedicated husband, father, and friend. Since birth he has always had a vibrant personality and made friends wherever he went. He could make people laugh at the drop of a hat and was so much fun to be around. You would be hard pressed to find him without that enormous and contagious smile everyone knew so well.
His greatest passion was fishing. As a child you could always find him around town with a fishing pole in one hand and a bike handle in the other. Nothing was going to keep him from getting to the water. He always had a story to tell about a “big one” and was always trying to get everyone to reveal their secret fishing holes.
Russo is survived by his wife of 17 years, Naomi; daughter, Bella; parents, Keith and Teasha; siblings, Christine (Doug), Jennifer (Roland), and Camille. As well as, many other family members and friends.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, June 26th at Roberts Pointe Park (301 JC Barr Blvd, Port Aransas, TX) from 3:00 p.m. till sunset.
Memorial donations can be made at www.gofundme.com under “Celebrate Russo Nobbie’s Life”.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory 2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336