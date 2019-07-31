Kyleen R. Black, 72, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, at home in Severance, Colorado, surrounded by her family. Kyleen bravely battled Parkinson’s for 10 years and Lewy Body Dementia for nearly four years. She was the loving and devoted wife of Thomas (Tom) A. Black Sr. and together they shared 56 wonderful years of marriage.
Kyleen was born on September 16, 1946, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Chester Parnell and Dessie Marie Russell.
In June of 1962, Kyleen met Tom at Garner State Park in Concan, Texas and the inseparable pair were joined in marriage on June 7, 1963, in Corpus Christi, TX. They welcomed their son, Thomas A. Black Jr. in 1963 and daughter, Dionne D. Black in 1965. They moved from Corpus Christi to begin raising their family in Portland, Texas shortly thereafter. While residing in Portland, Kyleen was the President of TM Clark PTA, a Methodist Youth Fellowship counselor, Heart Association & March of Dimes block mom, Cub Scout leader, Little League Baseball mom (eight seasons) and the Secretary for First United Methodist Church.
In 1983, Kyleen and Tom moved to Uvalde, Texas where they became Whataburger franchisees and remained active in their community for many years. In 2002, Kyleen and Tom moved their family to Northern Colorado where they have remained ever since. They established Mobility & More in Loveland, a durable medical equipment company, which has been family owned and operated since 2003. In spring of 2014, Mind & Body Magazine recognized Kyleen as one of the “Top 40 Northern Colorado Super Women” for her leadership, perseverance, and business achievements. Kyleen remained President of Mobility & More until her passing.
Between the years of 1989-2016 they welcomed six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all which currently reside in Northern Colorado.
She is remembered by her family as being effortlessly extraordinary in life and a truly outstanding matriarch. She was a woman of incredible determination, elegance, strength and showed unconditional love to those around her. Kyleen loved hosting parties, shopping, traveling and carrying on family traditions.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tom, her children, Tab (Suzanne) Black Jr., Dionne (David) Franklin and her sister, Jeaneen Gough.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Chester and Dessie Russell and her in-laws, Wallace and Elaine Franks.
A celebration of life will be held at their house in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Parkinson’s Association of The Rockies or the Redneck Ride for Parkinson’s team, “Riding for KK”, which is a 24-mile bike ride that Kyleen’s family will be participating in to honor her. To donate please visit: http://engage.parkinsonrockies.org/goto/Ridingforkk.
