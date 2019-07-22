L. Gay Palmero, 55, of Sinton, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Ms. Palmero was born Aug. 17, 1963, in Corpus Christi to Betsy (Grant) and Lynton “Lyndy” Palmero. She was a resident of Sinton most of her life. She graduated Sinton High School in 1981 and was a retired schoolteacher employed by George West, Premont, Odem, Bandera and Woodsboro school districts. She began her career as a music teacher and also taught reading and science. She was a musician and soloist and enjoyed genealogy, reading and learning. She was a member of the Sinton Presbyterian Church. She was the lay pastor, an elder, the pianist and secretary.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Thomas Andrew Nutter.
Survivors include her parents, Lyndy and Betsy Palmero of Sinton; sisters, Trudy (Royce) Nutter of New Port Richey, Florida, Natalee Barnard of Portland and Ruthie (Randall) Kirk of San Antonio; nieces, Natalee Nicole “Nicci” Hinton and Jennifer Lynette Kirk; nephew, Timothy Grant Kirk; and one great-nephew.
A memorial service was conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Sinton Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any pet rescue.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
