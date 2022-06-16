7/7/47 to 6/13/22
Lance Dodson Montgomery, 74, from Sinton Texas passed away suddenly on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adele and Ballard Montgomery, and sister, Maris Coggin.
Lance is survived by his twin sisters, Annell Edwards, and Mardell Schaible (Dan), nephews Murry Coggin, Taylor Edwards (Julie), Jason Schaible (Ashley) and nieces Adele Mozek, Abby Dinkins, and numerous extended family members and friends.
After graduating from Texas A & I University in Kingsville Lance held numerous positions utilizing his accounting skills.
He enjoyed fishing, working on old cars, attending continuing education classes, reading and relaxing in his retirement years.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
