Larry Edward Wright Sr., age 78, of Alvin, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Nassau Bay, Texas.
Larry was born on June 12, 1941, in Spurger, Texas and was a resident of Alvin for over 50 years. He worked for many years as a welder and in pipeline construction. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Lucille Wright.
Larry enjoyed going to church and fellowshipping with family and friends. He won the greatest sweepstakes of life when he accepted Jesus Christ as his LORD and Savior and now Jesus has called him Home. This treasure of Heaven is free to all who ask. Acts 4:12
Larry is survived by his sons, Eddie Ray Wright, Larry Wright Jr.; brother, Harold Wright and wife, Cheryl; sisters, Ginger Everett and husband Glenn, and Ann Hogan and husband Felder; step-mother, Evelyn Wright. Also surviving him are four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Koby, Haley and Nathan; nieces, Peggy Ann, Rachel and Cara; nephew, Joshua ; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511; 281-585-1000; www.scottfuneral home.net.
