Larry Raymond Keeney went home to be with our Lord on Aug. 17, 2021. He was born Dec. 4, 1949, in Coleman to Raymond and Barbria Keeney. Larry graduated from Coleman High School in 1968. Following graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corps and proudly served his country for eight years, which included one tour in Vietnam aboard the USS Coral Sea.
After being honorably discharged from the Marines Larry moved his family back to Texas, settling in Taft in 1980. Larry spent the next 41 years raising his family, and raising them right. He was a 35 year cotton gin manager who loved his work and was highly respected throughout the industry and his community. Larry was a devoted husband; proud Dad; and loving Papa.
He is survived by his one true love Sheila, his four “boys”; Chris (Lori) of Taft, Brian (Marcie) of San Antonio, Jason of Taft and Joshua (Leanne) of Beeville; three granddaughters, Kaitlin, Mackenzie and Lily; and three grandsons, Raymond, Conner and Joshua. He is also survived by five sisters and one brother.
A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held at the First Baptist Church of Taft on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m.