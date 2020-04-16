A precious one we love is gone. A voice we love is still. In our hearts there is a void that never can be filled. Laura Edwards, beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and the sweetest friend to all, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, surrounded by her children. Born March 26, 1926, she was the oldest of three children born to Hal and Inez Hunt Troutman. She was raised on the Hunt farm in West Sinton and graduated from Sinton High School. Laura married Kenneth Edwards, Sr. on October 10, 1944. They left the area, but moved back to Sinton in 1956 where they raised their three children. Together, they were always there to cheer for us and our friends. Mom was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Band Booster member, a church camp counselor, church choir member and served her church and her community through the clothing room and as an election monitor. Her life was full of adventures when she and our dad would pull their RV and meet up with new friends they made along the way or when attending events of their grandchildren. For 28 years she worked in the medical offices of Dr. Deitch, Dr. Harren, Dr. Pinkston and Dr. Pangalinon and loved every day of it. After she retired, she became involved in Sinton Garden Club, Presbyterian Women’s Circle, San Patricio Historical Society, San Pat County Home Extension, the Single Ladies Group and a special group of coffee buddies that Whataburger named the “Mercury” Ladies for the cars they all drove. Our mother was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She was gracious and kind, and she enriched the lives of all who knew her. She gave freely of her time and demonstrated her life of faith through her good works and kind deeds. Our mom loved with a “servant’s heart”.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 42 years, Kenneth Edwards, Sr.; her brother, Hal Troutman, Jr.; her sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Joe Spencer and her brother-in-law, Norman Walters. Our mother is survived by her three children, Ken Edwards, Jr., Kay (Jim) Gibson, Ricky (Sharon) Edwards; her adored grandchildren who knew her as Nana, Kim (Darr) Wilson, Todd (Kelly) Edwards, Kristi Gibson, Chip (Mandy) Gibson, Niki (Nick) Enghardt, Pam (Tony) Flores, Greta Cooper-Coe and Jackson Coe; great-grandchildren, Kaylee (Kevin) Wilson-Sustaita, Travis Wilson, Reed and Reagan Edwards, Carson and Sommer Gibson, Jansen Flores, Eli Enghardt and Annabelle Flores; sister, Linda Walters and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
We will be forever grateful to some special ladies who have been a huge part of our mother’s life over the past year, Monzey Barrentos, Pam Dean, Kay Pitre and Rochelle Wilson, and eternally grateful to the staff of the Dornburg Center who not only took care of our mother, but who took care of her family in her last days.
A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, where she was laid to rest at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Those who wish to honor Laura in a special way may make donations to The Presbyterian Children’s Home, P.O. Box 140888, Austin, Texas 78714-9981 or Dornburg Center-Hospice of South Texas, 1005 Mallette Drive, Victoria, Texas 77904.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Texas.
