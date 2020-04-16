Lazaro D. Pacheco, of Mathis, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1937, in Oakville, Texas, to Damian and Dominga (Dijoys) Pacheco Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Damian Pacheco Jr.
Mr. Pacheco was a devoted and proud member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Cursillo group and an accordion player in the church choir.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Senaida Pacheco; four daughters, Sara (Sam) Pacheco, Lupe Pacheco, Senaida (Enrique) Perez and Patricia Pacheco; three sons, Adrian Pacheco, Gilberto (Amelia) Pacheco and Eduardo (Elizabeth) Pacheco; two brothers, Abelardo (Lupe) Pacheco and Ignacio Pacheco; two sisters, Dubelia (Angel) Lopez and Angelita (Felipe) Fuentes; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers were Andres Olivarez, Lazaro Pacheco, Eduardo Pacheco Jr., Reynaldo Perez, Jonathan Perez, Enrique Perez, Matthew Perez, Marques Lara and Joshua Cruz.
Jesse D. Perez was honorary pallbearer.
Visitation was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Dobie Funeral Home. A graveside service was conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Descanso Eterno II. Arrangements were under the care of Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas.
