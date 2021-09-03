Lenora Evelyn Huble, 87, went to meet her Lord on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Lenora was a faithful and devoted member of the First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hattie Skoruppa; and her precious husband Edward; and sister Abilene Morgan.
She is survived by her loving family: her daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Kenneth Vanecek of Sinton, and her son and daughter-in-law Edward and Debbie Huble of Alamagordo, NM; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Repka, Millie (Merle) Isaacks, Leona Blanchard, Hattie Ann (Tom) Tucker; sister-in-law, Barbara Hale; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held at 10 AM Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Ritcthea-Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel with Rev.Joshua Robinson officiating. She was laid to rest at the Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore, Texas.
Ritchea-Gonzales F.H., Inc., 120 S.McCall, Simon, Texas 78387; 361-364-1311.