Leona R. Brown, 95, of Orange Grove, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Mrs. Brown was born June 16, 1924, in Live Oak County to Felix and Agnes Bednorz Richter.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; husband, Arthur Dee Brown; seven sisters; and one brother.
Survivors include a daughter, Carolyn Triplet; son, Garland Brown; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.