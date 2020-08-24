Leonardo C. Rosales passed away August 14, 2020. He was 88.
Leonardo was born on April 11, 1932, in Guadalupe County, Texas, to Cosme and Dominga (Cantu) Rosales. He was a lifelong resident of Taft, Texas. Leonardo was a farmer most of his life. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Maria Gonzalez Rosales; sons, Alonso Rosalez and Roberto Rosales; daughter, Olivia Valencia; and parents, Cosme and Dominga Rosales.
Survivors include his sons, Antonio Rosalez (Veronica) of Waco, Texas, Alfredo Rosalez (Rose) of Corpus Christi, Texas and Edward Rosalez (Herlinda) of Taft, Texas; daughters, Sylvia Maria Rosales of Sandia, Texas, Natalia R. Cantu (Manuel D.) of Taft, Texas and Olga Lydia Villalobos of Houston, Texas; 32 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Felipe Rosalez; and sister, Isabel “Chavela” Moreno of Taft, Texas.
Visitation was held Sunday, August 23, 2020, 5 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton. A holy Rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, August 24, 2020, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Interment followed in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery in Taft.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
