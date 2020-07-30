SINTON – Librado L. Gomez passed away on July 21, 2020. He was 89.
Librado was born on April 8, 1931, in Odem, Texas, to Roque and Nicolasa (Lugo) Gomez Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Sinton, Texas. Librado was an Agricultural Truck Driver. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding in death were his wife, Elisa P. Gomez; former wife, Aurora Mesa Gomez; son, Manuel Gomez; infant daughter, Manuela Gomez; parents, Roque and Nicolasa Gomez; step-son, Luis Martinez; and step-daughter, Lucy Martinez.
Survivors include his sons, Juan Gomez (Songhui) of Missouri, Librado Gomez Jr. (Carmen) of Sinton, Texas, Tomas Gomez (Millie) of Joshua, Texas and Bobby Gomez (Margie) of Kingsville, Texas; daughter, Anita Castillo (Luis) of Sinton, Texas; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and step-son, Martin Martinez (Emma) of Bastrop, Texas.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel, Sinton.
A guestbook is available on line at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Resthaven sig
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.