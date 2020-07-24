Lidia Medina Martinez, 87 of Sinton, Texas passed away Saturday July 11, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Lidia was one of eleven children, born on January 12, 1933 in Taft, Texas to Trinidad Herrera, and Jorge Flores Medina.
Married to Rafael Martinez on February 19, 1950, Lidia began her 70-year career as a loving wife, and mother of seven children. In 1964, the family moved from Taft to Sinton, Texas where they raised their children, and were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her interest included her family, cooking sewing, word puzzles, looking at family pictures, and enjoyed a good laugh and conversation over coffee with family and friends. She was loved by family and friends alike and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Lidia is survived by her sister Elvira Froemsdorf (Gary), daughters Ilma Hill, Irene marler (David), and Ida Butler; sons Ramiro Martinez, Richard Martinez, and Rafael Martinez Jr.; 12 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Rafael Martinez; son Raul Martinez; sisters Belia Chavez, Tomasa Yglesia, Bernardina Acosta, Julia Rodriguez; brothers Victor Luna Medina, Manuel Medina, Jose Medina, Juan Medina, and Jose Maria.
Visitation and Rosary were held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral home in Sinton, graveside services followed shortly after at the Sinton Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.