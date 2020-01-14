Lillie Belle Webb
December 21, 1926 - January 7, 2020
Lillie Belle Webb was born in St. Paul, Texas and was baptized in Bishop, Texas when she came to know the Lord and became a Christian at the age of 11.
Lillie married Daniel Lamar Webb on May 21, 1944 in Aberdeen, Maryland just before he went off to WWII. While living in Sinton, she worked as a bookkeeper/secretary with Dan in his State Farm Insurance Agency, finally in 1988 they retired and moved to Montgomery, Texas.
Many of her hobbies included gardening, cooking, sewing, painting, golf, singing and volunteering at West Conroe Baptist Church.
Lillie is survived by daughter, Kathie Muller and husband, Joel; her sister, Bee Garren and husband, Billy; grandchildren, Devin Jackson, Dwyatt Jackson and wife Caitlyn, Lori Muller and Brett Muller; great-grandchildren, Reagan and Charlotte Jackson; special cousins, Bennie Lowell Stewart, Lavonne Garrison and husband, David; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Lillie is preceded in death by her husband, Dan; daughter, Diana Jackson; and sisters, Catherine Price and Dorothy Powell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buckner Baptist Benevolences or charity of choice.
