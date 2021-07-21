Lillie Mae Polson passed away in Elgin, Texas at the age of 93 on December 29, 2020. She was a resident of Portland, Texas from 1979 until just before her passing. Her life was an adventure and she squeezed all she could out it. Lillie lived and worked alongside her husband Keith, both in operating a garage and gas station, but also in his love of stock car racing. She even drove in some races! She loved the coast and fishing. When she wasn’t working or fishing, she loved gardening and caring for her pets. Lillie always took in strays, be it a dog, cat or bird. Her life was full by her own design. She worked at the Portland Kmart for 20 years, and was an avid supporter of the Portland Police and Fire Departments. She took baked goods often, showing them they were appreciated. She also loved her church family at Northshore Family Church. Her memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 11:30am in the Episcopal Church Parrish Hall at 820 Wildcat Dr, Portland, Texas. Lillie is preceded by her husband Eldon Keith Polson and children Linda Watson and Randy Polson. She is survived by her children Eldon K. Polson Jr, Barbara Tate and William Polson, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.