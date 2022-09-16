A dedicated and caring woman, Linda Lamprecht passed away September 13, 2022, at the age of 73.
A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service – Yorktown Blvd. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service – Yorktown Blvd, with a reception following at Asbury United Methodist Church. Committal services will be held at 3 p.m. at Cenizo Hill Cemetery in Mathis, Texas.
Please visit Linda’s tribute page at www.maxwellpdunne.com to share memories and stories.