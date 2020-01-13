Lisle Grant Wilson, 78, of Mathis, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Mr. Wilson was born June 11, 1941, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Harley L. and Onita Mae R. Wilson. He served in the U. S. Navy for 30 years and was a Vietnam veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Denny Wilson.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Brenda Wilson; a son, Jerry Wilson; step-sons, Dwayne, Jack, Kelly and Gilenn; sisters, Linda (Dean) Phillips, Cheryl (Larry) Krattiger and Holly Castle; 17 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at First Baptist Church of Sandia, after which a lunch will be served at Knolle Farm.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.