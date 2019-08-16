Lola Farias, 82, of Mathis, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Mrs. Farias was born July 23, 1937, in Orange Grove to Teodoro and Juanita Coronado Rios.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claudio Farias; and a son, Jerry Farias.
Survivors include four daughters, Sandra Farias, Elda Aguilar, Olga Marines and Rosie Farias; a son, Ruben Farias; five brothers, Julian Rios, Juan Rios, David Rios, Teodoro Rios Jr., Fidel Rios and Robert Rios; 16 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, followed by interment at Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
