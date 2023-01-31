Lola Maria Puerta (Akin)

Lola Maria Puerta (our sweet Lolita) was delivered into the Lord’s hands on the morning of Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Austin, Texas. After a long battle with cancer, Lola can now be without suffering and rest in peace.
Lola was born October 5, 1965 in Calarca Quindio, Colombia to Jose Sarael Puerta and Ines Arcila de Puerta.
Lola, (many knew her as “Lolita”) was the most kind-hearted, loving and gentle person. Lola was a sweet gentle soul who loved relaxing peacefully at times indoors but also enjoyed seeing the sites of Texas.
One of Lola’s pride and enjoyments as a contribution to the community was working as a school crossing guard at Steiner Ranch Elementary in Travis County.
In addition, Lola was very happy and proud to become a legal citizen of the United States in 2014.
Everyone enjoyed Lola for her gentle nature, humbleness, and generosity.
Lola is survived by her parents Jose Sarael Puerta and Ines Arcila de Puerta of Calarca Quindio, Colombia; by her soulmate for the last 12 years, Steven Akin of Austin, TX; by one sister, Marien, and 6 brothers.
Lola loved and believed in God, our Savior.
In the presence of witnesses just shortly before her passing, Lola asked for God’s forgiveness of all sins. Also before witnesses, Lola and Steven joined together in a spiritual bond as husband and wife.
Lola will be dearly missed and at Lola’s request, her remains will be sprinkled in beautiful places selected by her spiritually-bonded love, Steven Akin.
Please help celebrate Lola’s joyous acceptance by God into His Heavenly Place.
Lola’s headstone is located at Evergreen Cemetery in Odem, TX.