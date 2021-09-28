Lola Tidwell Curlee passed away on September 24, at the age of 100, at her home in Sinton.
She was born on a farm just south of Sinton on December 12, 1920, to George Cook and Luella Moses Tidwell. She graduated from Sinton High School in 1937 where she was a charter member of the Sinton Chapter of the National Honor Society. She graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, Texas, in 1941. Lola and Joseph Harrel Curlee were married on June 21, 1941. When WWII started, she followed him to Boston, Massachusetts and Beaufort, South Carolina. When he was deployed to Guam she returned to Sinton where she taught Home Economics at Sinton High School for a short time.
A longtime active member of First Baptist Church in Sinton, she taught Sunday School for over 70 years. She loved to sew, cook, paint, travel, and make memories with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Curlee was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Harrell Curlee; her parents; her sisters Edith Anderson, Alta Faye Elledge, and Ruby Hranicky; her brother, Marvin Tidwell; her great-grandson Bryan Curlee; granddaughter-in-law Angela Curlee, and son-in-law John Kraft. She is survived by her children, John (Jane) Curlee, Chris (Brenda) Curlee, and Dawn Carlson. She is also survived by her grandchildren David (Katherine) Curlee and their children Jayna and Jillian; Keith Curlee and his son Hunter; Julie (Kenneth) Richey, and their children William, Caroline, and Adam; Kerry (Fred) Van Cleave, and their children Sydney, RyLeigh and Caleb; Ken (Emily) Curlee and their children Callen and McKinley; and Alex Carlson.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to the remarkable caregivers who made her final years safe, comfortable and allowed her to remain in her home.
Visitation, with family present, will be Friday, October 1, 2021, 5:00 PM– 6:30 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 2, at Sinton Cemetery at 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1056, Sinton, TX 78387, or South Texas Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1210 Beeville, TX 78102-1210.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.