Lorell McCann Ryan, 95, returned home to the Lord, January 6, 2021, at her home in San Antonio. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lorell was born to Henry Lee and Edna McCann of Taft, Texas, on October 31, 1925. She graduated Salutatorian from Taft High School and was an accomplished clarinet player in the band. She then went on to Ward Belmont College, now Belmont College in Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated with a business degree. She was the May Queen at Ward Belmont in her final year. After college She was a true Texas lady in every way always focusing on giving back to her community. Her many years in Kingsville, Texas, were spent not only raising the six children, but serving on the boards or committees of the Kingsville Garden Club, Kingsville Woman’s Club and The Kingsville Chapter of the American Cancer Society. She also owned and operated “Lorell’s”, a ladies ready to wear shop. She was responsible for multiple extravagant Style Shows and sponsored the Annual American Cancer Benefit Style Show which was a social event for multiple years. She also served as President the Kingsville Garden Club for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsville, Texas. Lorell finally retired and moved to San Antonio, Texas, in 2009.
Lorell is survived by her six children, Gary Ryan (Onie) of Houston, Gregg Ryan ( Bobbie) of Kingsville, Glenn Ryan of Houston, Gayle Embrey (Walter) San Antonio, Glenda Jacoby of San Antonio and Gil Ryan of Memphis, Tennessee . She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Cheryl, Lori, April, Heath, Jason, Ryan, Houston, Glenn Alan, Jaclyn, Dalton and McCann; 13 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were sisters, Lois Rosson and LaVerne Hokenson; brother, Houston McCann; and her former husband, John Ryan.
The family would like to thank Maria Adela Salazar, Zulma Tovar and Josie Lopez for the constant support care and love over the last many years.
Lorell’s family paid a tribute to their mother saying, “ She was a loving, giving, caring mother that taught us the way to live life the right way”.
Arrangements for her burial were by Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Lamas Memorial Cemetery, Taft.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Kingsville Garden Club by Contacting Ann Purcell, 325 Elizabeth, Kingsville, Texas, 78363.
An online guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.