Lori “ Loretta” Beadle, 79, of Portland, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Survivors include two sons, Charles and Jon Scott; grandsons, Brendon and Seth Scott; and many cousins.
No services are being held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel-Memorial Holly, Corpus Christi.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.