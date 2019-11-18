Lorine A. Beutnagel, 94, of Mathis, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Mrs. Beutnagel was born Oct. 11, 1925, in Lavaca County to Willie and Alma Gloor and was baptized on Feb. 28, 1926. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Orange Grove and sang in the choir. She enjoyed travelling and nature. She played dominoes and was a collector of clocks, duck decoys and cookbooks.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Daniel Charles; her parents; and siblings, Evelyn, Gladys, Albert, Norman and Bennie.
Survivors include a son, Mark (Ginny) Beutnagel; a daughter, Lori Ann Beutnagel of Corpus Christi; and grandsons, Damien Gordon and Maxwell Beutnagel.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Dobie Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Interment to follow in Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
