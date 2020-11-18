Loring Brown Jr.

Loring Hubert “Bud” Brown Jr., age 95, of Portland, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born August 28, 1925, in Anderson, Indiana to Loring L. Brown and Alta Rose (Barnes) Brown.
Bud was the only child born of the marriage of Loring L. and Rose, but he grew up in a large blended family of 13 half- brothers and sisters, now all deceased.
He married Marilyn Dawn Harrington (1925-1983) in 1945. They produced two children David L. Brown (Dr. Judith Scott) and Christine L. (nee Brown) Scaggs. Bud moved his family to Corpus Christi in 1951 where he worked for Southern Pacific Railroad until 1958. He learned the oilfield trucking industry and worked in it for the next 32 years retiring in Houston, Texas as Vice President and Manager of Walton Transportation in 1990.
Bud married Margaret M. (Peggy) White in 1988. They moved to Portland, Texas shortly after he retired. He and Peggy built their home near her family. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Seaside Memorial Cemetery, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78412.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com for the Brown family.
