Louis Michaels Zemo, 88 passed away on May 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a man of strong faith in God. Louis was born on February 7, 1933 in Centerville, IA, the son of Ludwick and Mary (Blozovich) Zemo. After high school graduation he enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Following military service, Louie moved to Des Moines, married the love of his life, Wilma Harris and worked for Massey Ferguson for 15 years then he moved to Portland TX in 1981, worked for the city of Corpus Christi for 25 years and retired at the age of 75. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his wife and his kitty cats.
Left to cherish Louie’s memory is his loving wife, Wilma; his son, Tony (wife Barbara), son, Steve; grandsons, Steven in Shawn; great grandsons, Steven in Zachary; siblings, Rudy Zemo, Pauline Zemo and Dolores Zemo all of Centerville, IA as well as several nieces and nephews.
Louie is preceded in death by his parents Ludwick and Mary Zemo; two brothers, Steve Zemo, Tom Zemo and one sister Helen Beals.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at The Palms Memorial Gardens.
