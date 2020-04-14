Louise Watters Baucom LaDue, 97, went to be with the Lord April 7, 2020, after a long illness with Parkinson’s. She was born August 21, 1922, to parents, Jewel and Selma Watters in Las Vegas, New Mexico. During her life, Louise married and was later widowed by Jack B. Baucom. Later married and widowed by John M. LaDue.
While Parkinson’s took her independence she dealt with it gracefully. Even though her ability to talk was impaired, she never lost her cognitive skills and her ability to express her quick wit and sense of humor. She moved to Livingston, TX in 2010 from League City after the death of her second husband, John M. LaDue. She spent her remaining years close to her daughters.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands and brother Ralph J. Watters. She is survived by three children, Reid and Dora Baucom, Terry and Bob Windham, and Irene Poth; six grandchildren, Valarie and Trey Zimmerman, Walter and Laura Baucom, Cyndi and Joey Alba, Reid and Paola Baucom, Esther and Dionicio Pais, and Gary and Rachel Windham; and six great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Louise is beloved by her family. She was a natural caregiver, excellent listener and a constant learner. She extensively researched her children’s ancestors.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Tall Pines Assisted Living, Kindred Hospice and Pine Ridge Health Care Center for their excellent care and concern.
She will be interred at Salesville Cemetery, Salesville, Texas.
