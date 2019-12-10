Loyd Mengers, 81, of Mathis, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Corpus Christi.
Mr. Mengers was born Aug. 27, 1938, in Mathis to Gus O. and Alvena Atzenhofer Mengers.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Margie L. Mengers; a son, Scott (Roberta) Mengers; a daughter, Lisa (Bart) Arndt; sister, Loretta (Buddy) Maedgen; brother-in-law, James Lehrmann; and grandchildren, Gus Mengers, Chloe Mengers, Taylor Arndt and Dylan Arndt.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Dobie Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Orange Grove followed by interment to Waldheim Cemetary in Tynan.
Pallbearers will be Gus Mengers, Dylan Arndt, Ray Brown, Cassie Nelson, Jon Whatley, James Lehrmann, John Steelhammer and Trey Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Whatley, Charlie Daws, Calvin Weiss, Buddy Maedgen, Charlie Neal, Bobby Bauch, Jerry Edmondson and W. A. Henderson.
In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Orange Grove or the charity of one’schoice.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
