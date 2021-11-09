Sinton – Lucia “Lucí” Pena Hinojosa died peacefully on October 20, 2021, at the age of 69 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Lucia was born in Falfurrias, Texas, to Sandalio and Guadalupe “Lupita” Pena. Lucia graduated from Falfurrias High School in 1970. She attended and graduated from Texas A&I Kingsville in 1973 with a B.A. in Elementary Education/Art. In 1985, Lucia obtained her M.S. in Art from Texas A&I Kingsville. In 1974, Lucia began her career as an educator teaching 5th grade at East Elementary School in Taft, Texas, until 1979. In 1979, she taught at Lamar Elementary School until 1984 and then 7th and 8th grade Art at Smith Junior High before retiring in 2003. Throughout her career, Lucia was an active presence on her campus who enjoyed taking part in a campus clean up initiative, in which she obtained a grant for. Lucia relished in her time with her students, taking them on trips to art museums and serving as a sponsor for both Student Council and the PALS program. During this time, she was awarded Teacher of the Year from both her campus and the district. Lucia’s greatest passion was to instill in her students the value of education and art in their lives. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, drawing, and crafting. Many of her family members and friends were fortunate to be recipients of her creativity.
Lucia was also an active member of the community and enjoyed participating in various activities that showcased her love for art through teaching summer camps for numerous years. She was also committed to her faith and taught CCD at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and enjoyed creating flower arrangements for the church. Lucia also was an active member of the Eternal Rest Cemetery committee.
She was preceded in death by her son Enrique “Rique” Hinojosa Jr., parents, father-in-law and mother-in- law Eloy and Ester Hinojosa, and her niece, Dina Hinojosa Ramos.
She is survived by her loving husband Enrique “Henry” Hinojosa Sr., daughter Sandi Belen Esquivel, grandson Enrique Esquivel, sister Alicia Pena Lopez (Fidencio), sister Minerva Pena, niece Rebecca Lopez, nephew Marcos (Annela) Lopez, great-nephews Luke and Andrew Lopez, brother-in-law Eloy Hinojosa Jr., and niece Melinda Hinojosa.
Pallbearers were Marcos Lopez, Joe Edward Mendez, Tommy Barrera, Omar Pena, and Danny Pena and Paul Ynostrosa.
Visitation began Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 5:00 PM-9:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A Holy Rosary was recited the same evening at the funeral home at 7:00 PM. A funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sinton. Burial followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton
