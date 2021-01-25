Lucio Cruz Cisneros was born on February 20, 1965, in Hearne, Texas to parents, Lucio B. Cisneros and Senaida Gomez.
He left this world suddenly on January 21, 2021 at age 55 at his home. Cruz graduated from Odem High in 1983 where he excelled both in football and baseball. He was known for his rocket arm as a quarterback and a pitcher for the Odem Owls.
After graduation he served honorably in the U. S. Army where he earned the rank of Sergeant. He did his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. And after two tours in Germany and one in Korea, he also served at Fort Hood in Killeen, Fort Polk in Louisiana and Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. He looked back at his years of service with gratitude and pride.
Cruz was a devoted and loving father, son, brother and grandfather. He never met a stranger and had a heart of gold.
He will forever be remembered and loved by his daughters, Michele and Joe of Hearne and Amanda and Braxton of Pearland; his dad Lucio B. Cisneros of Hearne; his grandchildren, Annabelle Cisneros, Evelynn Ceasar and Julian and Maliah Duran; his siblings, sisters, Irma and Frank Mata, Lucia and Richard Martinez of Hearne; brothers, Joel and Janet Cisneros of San Antonio and Mario Cisneros of Odem; nieces, Faith, Jessica, Casey, Jennifer, Racquel, Marissa, Alyssa and Kristi; nephews, Jaime, Adam and Andrew; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Senaida Gomez-Perez.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, January 30, at St. Mary’s Hearne.
Interment to follow at St. Jose Cemetery in Hearne.
