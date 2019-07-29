Luisa Parra Tovar, 86, of Sinton, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Mrs. Tovar was born Aug. 25, 1932, in Sodville, to Fidel and Rafaela Parra. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Macario Tovar.
Survivors include her sons, Macario (Soledad) Tovar Jr. of Sinton and Jesus (Christine) Tovar of Victoria; stepson, Pedro (Aurora) Tobar of Victoria; daughters, Ygnacia Tovar, Margarita Gonzalez and Lucia (Bruno) Lara of Sinton; her sister, Refugia Rivera of Taft; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Interment to follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
