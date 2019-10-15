Luisa Rubalcado Moreno, 90, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Mrs. Moreno was born May 6, 1929, in Edna, to Juan and Fela Rubalcado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; six brothers; and a grandson, Oscar Fira.
Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Lionel Moreno; a daughter, Amelia Moreno of Mathis; two sons, Benito (Sonia) Moreno of Crosbyton and Lionel Moreno Jr. of Mathis; brothers, Vidal (Alice) Rubalcado, of Weatherford and Paul Rubalcado and Joe Rubalcado, both of Lubbock; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Dobie Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Sacred Heart Church followed by interment to Cenizo Hill.
Pallbearers were Lazaro Vidaurri, Rudy Moreno, Noe Moreno, Vidal Rubalcado, Bill Moreno and Roland Sanchez.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
