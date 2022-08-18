Luz Bernal Guajardo passed away in her sleep on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 104 years old. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She lived a long, healthy, and happy life.
Luz was born on October 7, 1917 to Rufina Vasquez and Dionisio Bernal in San Antonio, Texas. She was the oldest daughter of ten children. She graduated from The Presbyterian School for Girls, or Pres-Mex, in Taft, Texas in 1939.
Two years after graduating from Pres-Mex, she met and married Alfonso Guajardo on June 6, 1941. Alfonso Guajardo had moved to Taft from Austin and was active in the local Presbyterian church and they met at church. Shortly after the wedding, Alfonso left to serve in the U,S, Army and Luz stayed behind to make a home until he returned from the military.
Luz and Alfonso had six children. Luz was a homemaker and she raised and cared for her husband and children. In her later years, she worked as a licensed vocational nurse. She was very religious and gave thanks and praise to her Lord daily.
Psalm 23: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death. I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfonso Guajardo; parents, Rufina and Dionisio Bernal; siblings, Jose Bernal, Elias Bernal, Antonio Bernal, Rebecca Bernal, Elena Bernal, Sara Sada, and Dionisio Bernal. She outlived three of her children: Daniel Guajardo, Alpha Guajardo, and Elizabeth Sendejo; and one grandson: Leo Guajardo.
She is survived by her son, Eleazar (Tato) and Irma Guajardo; daughter-in-law, Lucille Guajardo (Daniel); daughter, Deborah Trevino (Miguel Trevino); son, Alfonso Jr. and Sylvia Guajardo; and son-in-law, Frank Sendejo (Elizabeth); as well as 20 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 17 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Samuel Bernal; and sister, Ruth Cervantes.
Visitation will begin Thursday, August 18, 2022, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A service will be celebrated Friday, August 19, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and then the family will accompany the body to the cemetery in Taft, Texas.