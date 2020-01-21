Lydia D. Cantu, 79, of Sinton and St. Paul, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Mrs. Cantu was born Feb. 15, 1940, in St. Paul to Gabino and Dominga (Escobar) DeLeon. She retired from San Patricio County where she worked in the Tax Assessor Collector office almost 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gabino and Dominga DeLeon; and sisters, Feliz Lopez and Olivia Galvan.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Cantu of Sinton; a daughter, Cassie (Dion) Cavazos of Sinton; a son, Jerry O. Cantu of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, E.J., Mya and Micah Cavazos; brothers, Bernardo (Bonnie) DeLeon and Rick (Nora) DeLeon, both of Sinton; and a sister, Dominga (Andy) Martinez of Sinton.
Visitation will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 24, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
