Corpus Christi – Lydia S. Gomez passed away June 7, 2022. She was 83. Lydia was born on September 5, 1938 in Sinton, Texas to Juan and Elvira Soliz. She was a resident of Corpus Christi, Texas for the last 22 years and formerly resided in Portland, Texas. Lydia worked all kinds of jobs including: the office of the Sinton Housing Authority, food stamp office, H-E-B and Man House in Corpus Christi. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Julio Gomez; daughter, Sandra Alice Todd; parents, Juan and Elvira Soliz; sisters, Mary Soliz and Norma Soliz; brothers, Raul Soliz, Ray Soliz and Roy Soliz.
She is survived by her son, Leon Gonzales, Jr. from Corpus Christi, Texas; daughters, Janet Gonzales from Corpus Christi, Texas and Ivy Ramirez (Crescensio, Jr.) from St. Paul, Texas; 5 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Juan Soliz, Jr. from Houston, Texas; sister, Janie Gonzales from Sinton, Texas.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 12, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A Holy Rosary will be recited the same evening, 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 13, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sinton. Interment will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
