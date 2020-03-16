Lydia S. Martinez, 52, of Mathis, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Alice.
Ms. Martinez was born March 22, 1967, in Naples, Florida, to a Maria and Juan Ramon Martinez Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include a daughter, Kristy Lucia Martinez; a son, Juan Angel Martinez; sisters, Mary Helen Martinez and Lucia Guadalupe Martinez; and brothers, Juan Ramon Martinez Jr. and Julian S. Martinez.
Visitation was held from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Dobie Funeral Home.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
