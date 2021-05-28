Lynn Willard Cluiss, Jr., 84 years old, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021, in Austin, Texas. He was born in Sinton, Texas, on August 9, 1936, to Lynn Willard Cluiss, Sr. and Geraldine Hardwick Cluiss. He made Sinton his home for most of his life and after graduating from Sinton High School, he married Patricia “Patsy” Ruth Bullock on June 30, 1956. After Patsy’s passing in 2014, Lynn bought his little house in La Grange and loved living there. He met Angelica Tai and married her in Austin on May 11, 2019.
Lynn worked for Reynolds Metal Aluminum for 43 years and 9 months. He loved his family dearly and showed his love and support by attending most sporting events for his children and grandchildren, visiting them often and spending all holidays with them and he loved playing golf and treasured his friendships.
Preceding Lynn in death are his parents, his wife Patsy, two brothers and great-grandson Teddy Moore.
Lynn is survived by his wife Angelica of LaGrange; children Scott and Debbie Cluiss of Palestine, TX, Stephanie and Kenny Hickle of LaGrange, TX, Jeff Cluiss of Sinton, TX, and Cathy and Robert Moore of Liberty Hill, TX. Other survivors include grandchildren: Samantha and Justin Snead of Aransas Pass, Dustin Cluiss of Ft. Worth, Jarod and Whitney Hickle of Austin, Lindsey and Omar Gutierrez of LaGrange, Brandon and Rachel Cluiss of Fort Worth, Ashley and Adam LaRue of Austin, Erin and Clayton Barrow of Longmont, CO, Kristine and Dillon Wells of Corpus Christi, Joel and Tori Moore of San Antonio, Lesley Cluiss of Corpus Christi, Cori and Daniel Hooton of Lufkin; great grandbabies, Alexandra, Victoria, Barrett, and Helena Snead, Teagan, Tinley and Tatum Hickle and Landon Thomason, Audelia and Abigail Gutierrez, Ava Cluiss, Nora LaRue, Charlie and Penelope Barrow, Hazel Wells, Jude and Max Moore, and Aaliyah Zak.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 30, between 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral home.
A chapel service will be held Monday, May 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Sinton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lynn’s grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Honorary pallbearer will be Sam Lehman.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton, Texas.