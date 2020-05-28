Magdalena Martinez, of Taft, passed away peacefully May 23, 2020, with her loving family at her side. She was 76.
Magdalena was born on July 22, 1943, in Charco, Texas, to Juan and Francisca (Abrego) Rodriguez. She was a lifelong resident of Taft, Texas.
Magdalena was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Francisca Rodriguez.
Survivors include 10 daughters, Janie Carvajal (Ismael) of Taft, Texas, Teresa Flores (Arnulfo) of Gregory, Texas, Linda Orta (Samuel) and Maryann Cordova (Jesse), all of Spring, Texas, Angelica Rodriguez (Martin) and Angelina Arismendez, all of Portland, Texas, Pamela Olivarez (Richard), Frances Felts (Mark) and Norma Vera, all of Corpus Christi, Texas, Rachel Martinez (Donald) of Spring, Texas; five sons, Castulo Martinez (Ana) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Jesse Martinez (Norma) of Grand Prairie, Texas, Rene Martinez (Janie) of Portland, Texas, Joe Martinez (Ani) and John Martinez (Jessica), all of Corpus Christi, Texas; 39 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Angelita Nayola of Whitney, Texas.
Visitation was held Thursday, May 28, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m.
A prayer service was held the same evening, at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial was conducted Friday, May 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Taft.
Pallbearers were Arnold Flores Jr., Nicholas Flores, Jaime Carbajal, Matthew Martinez, Jeremy Cordova, Nathan Martinez, Noah Vera and Jacob Arismendez.
An online guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
