Manuel Calderon, 81, of Sugar Land, Texas, born June 16, 1938, in Mathis, Texas, was called to Heaven on Sunday, March 29, 2020. As always, his family was with him, surrounding Manuel with love. He will be dearly missed, but never forgotten, as we take with us the many life lessons he taught us and the wonderful memories of time we spent together. Manuel was a member of St. Laurence Catholic Church.
Manuel served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960 stationed in Guam. He then worked for Kraft General Foods – Maxwell House Coffee for 31 years and had his own air conditioning business. Manuel had an extremely active retirement. Working out with his sons, traveling with his wife and spending time with his family were his favorite but only a few of his pastimes. Golf was another of Manuel’s hobbies. He was a marshal for Greatwood Country Club for about five years and was a well-known character around the course. Manuel had a quick wit and was always ready with a joke which made him a memorable personality. His cherished conversations were honest, enlightening and highly entertaining.
Yet, it was Manuel’s volunteer works that made an impact on hundreds of lives. It was always in Manuel’s nature to help where he could and provide for those in need. Manuel volunteered in multiple community projects over the years. He was extremely active in coordinating home improvements for the elderly and disabled veterans for the Rebuild Together Houston organization. He took part in many Caring Communities Home Restoration Projects and was the cofounder. His volunteer works also included feeding the hungry, delivering clothes to the less fortunate and helping with back to school supplies drives for children. His efforts to give back inspired those around him to do the same.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Linda Calderon; and sons, Robert (Christine) Garcia of Wisconsin, Mario Calderon of Sugar Land, Mark (Roslyn) Calderon of Spring and Matthew (LeeAnna) Calderon of Tomball; grandchildren, Kasey Calderon, Kamryn Calderon, McKenna Calderon, Catalina Garcia, Brittany Glaze of Houston, Jake (Jody), Nick, Hanna, Georgia and Jack Garcia of Wisconsin; great-grandchildren, Kerryann Talavera, Thomas Boyett and Zayne Glaze; and his sisters, Sofia Longoria of Spring, Texas, and Mary Jane Meshania Calderon from Conroe, Texas.
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Maria Rivera; father, Lino Calderon; sister, Aurora “Josie” Gonzalez and brother, Joe Marez.
The family held private graveside services at the Houston Veteran’s Cemetery in Houston, Texas on Friday, April 3, 2020.
