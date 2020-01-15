Manuel M. Pardo, 71, of Sinton, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Mr. Pardo was born Aug. 5, 1948, in Goliad to Antonio and Angelita (Mendez) Pardo. He had served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam era and was a barber and carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Angelita Pardo; brothers, Isidro and Emilio Guadalupe “Lupe” Pardo; and mother-in-law, Senaida Mejias.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Fira of Sinton; a son, James Pardo of San Antonio; granddaughter, Eden Paloma Pardo; brothers, Tony (Lou) Pardo Jr. of Sinton; sisters, Juanita Villarreal of Sinton and Mary Perez of Ingleside; former spouse, Irene Mejias Amaro; father-in-law, Herman Mejias of San Antonio; daughter-in-law, Christy Pardo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there this evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Sacred Heart Church in Sinton. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.