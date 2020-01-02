Manuel R. Aguilar, 86, of Mathis, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Mr. Aguilar was born Jan. 24, 1933, in Tynan to Leonor (Reyna) and Pedro S. Aguilar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Guadalupe Aguilar; sisters, Petra Tamez, Beatrice Tamez and Emma Reyes; a brother, Baltazar Aguilar; son-in-law, Abel DeLeon Sr.; grandson, Andres Aguilar Jr.; and two great-grandsons.
Survivors include two daughters, Lucia Deleon and Maria (Manuel Sr.) Ozuna; four sons, Juan Manuel (Diana) Aguilar Sr., Andres (Olivia) Aguilar Sr., Enrique (Edna) Aguilar and Luis (Norma) Aguilar Sr.; two sisters, Felicita Torres and Ernestina Rodriguez; four brothers, Jose Aguilar, Gaspar Aguilar, Juan Aguilar and Pedro Aguilar Jr.; 28 grandchildren; 77 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Dobie Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the church followed by interment to Cenizo Hill.
Pallbearers will be Gabriel DeLeon Sr., Moses Aguilar, Alex Aguilar, Daniel Aguilar, Michael Ozuna Sr. and Luis Aguilar Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
