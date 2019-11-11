Manuela S. Garza, 85, of Mathis, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Mrs. Garza was born Feb. 22, 1934, in Ralitos to Jorge and Jesusa Sainz Garza.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Victor Manuel Garcia; and brothers, Guadalupe Garza and Raymondo Garza.
Survivors include two daughters, Yolanda Aguilar and Diana Garza Morin; four sons, Ruben Garcia, Rudy Morin, Roel Morin and David Morin; sisters, Odelia Garza and Maria Herrera; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Dobie Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis followed by Interment at Descanso Eterno II.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
