Manuela V. Arriaga, 82, of Taft, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Dec. 11, 2019.
She was born May 10, 1937, to Sebastian and Victoria Vasquez in Taft. Manuela was a retired custodian for the City of Taft.
Survivors include two sons, Alejandro Arriaga Jr. and Gilberto Arriaga, both of Taft; four daughters, Thelma (Ezekiel) Garcia, of Odem, Gloria Rosalez, Teresa (Antonio) Cuellar, both of Taft, Elizabeth (Eric) Barrie of Lewisburg, Tennessee; 21 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alejandro L. Arriaga; her parents; daughter, Araceli V. Arriaga; son, Fidel V. Arriaga; granddaughter, Denise A. Rosalez and sister, Petra V. Chapa.
Services will be private.
