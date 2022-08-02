Margaret Jones, a resident of Portland since 1960, passed away July 25, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Born on April 30, 1929 in Harlingen, Texas, Margaret was the fourth of six children of Renfro Forest Rogers and Lottie Beth Rogers. She spent her formative years in Corpus Christi, graduating from Corpus Christi High School in 1947. She married the love of her life Murray Jones one year later and the couple celebrated their 70th anniversary in May of 2018. She lost her husband shortly thereafter.
Growing up along the Gulf Coast came with the occasional hurricane. Margaret experienced many hurricanes beginning in 1933, when she was 4 years old. An unnamed hurricane struck near Harlingen with winds of 110 mph. She often told the story of her mother roping the family together and tying everyone to the bed in a bundle to keep them from blowing away. It apparently worked, as the winds pushed the family house some 50 feet from its foundation, but no one was injured.
In the early 1960s Portland was a small community that the couple became an active part of. Murray joined the volunteer fire department and Margaret joined the ladies auxiliary. The men and women competed in recreational competitions called pumper races against neighboring fire departments. Volunteering in the fire department, hosting Yahtzee games, and watching their children grow up with all the neighborhood kids created bonds of friendship for Murray and Margaret that lasted a lifetime.
Margaret was a stay-at-home Mom to three kids until they reached their early teens. At that time she joined Murray working at Renfrow Printing Co. until they both retired in 1992.
Margaret was a fantastic cook and took great pride in making many meals from scratch. She collected dozens of cookbooks over the years, so many that Murray had to build a multilevel bookcase to house them all.
In retirement, Margaret enjoyed cooking and crafts. Most of all Margaret relished being a doting grandmother to her only grandchild Gabriel.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Renfro & Lottie Rogers, siblings Robert Rogers, Carol Schaper, Phyllis Moses, Nelda West, and Ken Rogers, children Cathy Jones and Mike Jones and her husband Murray Jones. She is survived by her son George R. Jones, daughter-in-law Sarah Bird and grandson Gabriel Bird-Jones of Austin, Texas.
No funeral service will be held. A memorial service may be held at a later date.