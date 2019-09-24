Our mom, Margaret K. Masterson Poling, affectionately known as ‘Muggs,’ passed away on September 22, 2019 after a sudden decline in health.
Margaret Poling was born in Laredo, Texas on August 4, 1925. She spent her youth in Laredo. During WWII she worked at the military base and was known as ‘Muggsy the Riveter’ (she said it was a good way to meet the guys in the Air Force). It was in Laredo that she met the love of her life – her Ed - they married and eventually moved to Port Lavaca and then on to Aransas Pass. She let the school district in Aransas Pass know she would be willing to teach for them as long she was allowed to teach her own three children their first year of school. So each of us were given that opportunity along with the subsequent realization that what happened in school didn’t actually stay at school but was also heard about at home too. We all moved to Portland where Mom taught first graders at TM Clark. She always enjoyed getting to see her former students later in their adult lives and they always remembered and appreciated her. Many would request and hope that she would be allowed to teach their own children too. She touched the lives of so many people. In her 50’s, she continued her education and received her Master’s degree from Texas A&M University. Margaret Poling put everything she had into her teaching. In fact most of her first graders thought their school room was her actual home. Mom spent forty-four years in the public school system teaching first graders. After retiring she was dealt the loss of her husband in 1987, her Ed, in a traffic accident. Following this she also lost her oldest daughter, Lynn to cancer.
Mom was an avid Gregory-Portland sport’s fan well after her own children graduated. She kept her season football tickets for years and could be seen and heard cheering the Wildcats at the games. Later she would still continue to listen to the games every Friday on the radio and cheer like she was still in the stands.
Mrs. Poling was very passionate about her faith and extremely active in the church and parish. She was the first regent at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church here in Portland. Mrs. Poling loved the Catholic Daughters and could be found at all their activities and at the church’s ‘La Casita’ which provides food for local families in need. She was also a Eucharistic Minister of communion on Sundays at the local nursing home in Portland.
Mom was always very involved in her children’s lives and made sure she supported them in their many activities including her daughters’ twirling and her son’s music and theatre. She enjoyed watching her granddaughter become a world class diver and her grandsons’ play football and baseball. She was able to go and support her great-grandchildren’s swimming, baseball and football.
Mom has always enjoyed so many very close friends. They have called her the ‘lil’ angel in Portland because of her huge heart. She cared so much for everyone throughout her life and always made a lasting impression on everyone she met. She always surprised everyone with her overabundance of energy! Of very special importance to her was her close association with ‘The Chicks’, who she enjoyed getting together with at the local Dairy Queen to play chicken foot.
Margaret Poling is survived by her son, Chuck Poling who lives in Magnolia, Texas. Margaret Poling’s oldest daughter, Lynn Hampton passed away in 1998 and is survived by her son, Wade Hampton. Mrs. Poling’s youngest daughter, Robin Culpepper has recently been residing with Mom. Mrs. Poling’s grandsons include Casey, Chad and Dustin Culpepper. Casey has one son – Michael Lane. Dustin with his wife Eva have four wonderful children – Katie, Bella, Farah and ‘Lil’ Cullie. Mrs. Poling’s granddaughter, Ashley and her husband Steve Gluck have provided Mom three great-grandsons – Ethan, Chase and Evan. Mrs. Poling has numerous nieces and nephews throughout the states.
Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, September 27, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Portland. The rosary will follow directly after visitation.
Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 28, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Portland and interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Thanks to all family and friends for their help and prayers. However you know her – Mrs. Poling, Muggs, Margaret, Aunt Muggs, Mom or Momzes - she will be missed dearly by us all.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home, 500 Wildcat Dr., Portland, Texas 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com.
