Margaret Nealy Palmore went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 9, 2022. Margaret was well known around her hometown of Portland, TX by her friendly outgoing nature. She frequented garage sales, thrift stores and Goodwill in search of bargains. Many items she bought were things she knew others needed. If you needed something, Margaret was the person who could find it.
Margaret and her husband Melvin Lee Sr. were charter members of the Portland Church of the Nazarene on Lang Road in Portland, TX. While there Margaret taught Sunday school for a number of years. In addition, she cooked and helped serve many Sunday church dinners. Margaret was a nurse in a career that spanned 40 years. She loved and cared for many patients in labor and delivery, oncology, psych and home health. She was known by many as the most generous person they ever knew. She was loved by many and will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of calling her friend, sister or mother.
Margaret was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina to William Kelly Nealy and Zula Byrd Jacobs on November 16, 1929. She married the love of her life, Melvin Lee Palmore Sr., on July 2, 1955. Together for 63 years, they raised four daughters and two sons.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Patti Lee Palmore, and her husband Melvin Lee Palmore Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Hope Palmore Evans; daughter, Cathy Palmore Trejo and son-in-law Maurilio Trejo Jr.; son, Melvin Lee Palmore Jr.; daughter, Jeanie Carol Moore and son-in-law Keith T. Moore; and son, David Nealy Palmore and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Palmore. Margaret loved and enjoyed her eighteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren!
A celebration of life memorial service was held at South Austin Church of the Nazarene at 6711 Manchaca Rd, in Austin, TX on August 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.
Margaret enjoyed the compassionate and kind care of Symphony Memory Care of Wimberly, The Palmore family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude and thanks to the caregivers, med techs, housekeepers, cooks and administration of this wonderful facility. We count ourselves fortunate to have had such high quality care for the last months of our mother’s life. In addition, we owe a debt of gratitude to the wonderful staff of Bluebonnet Hospice of Wimberly. They cared for our mother and our family with kindness, compassion and gentleness. You are angels masquerading as humans and we will never forget you.